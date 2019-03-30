Kibo Bike Africa sponsors Lewa Conservancy tournament

In preparation of Lewa Marathon 2019 and in support of wildlife conservation, Kibo Africa on Friday announced their sponsorship of this year’s Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Community race to a tune of Sh 1,000,000 that will go towards community projects in Lewa such as fencing, health, books donation in schools among others.

The community race is held before the main marathon with an aim of bringing the nine communities in Lewa together and foster their understanding on wildlife conversancy.

Proceeds from the marathon that started in 2000 have enabled the provision of education to over 10,000 children; equipped eight medical facilities and supported community development projects which have so far benefited over 50,000 people in the region.

“Kibo is proud to be supporting the efforts of Lewa conservancy and Northern Rangelands Trust against poaching and aiding development within the communities in Lewa,” said Kibo Operations Director Alvin Mageto during the marathon. Last year Kibo was the official bike sponsor and they donated motorbikes, the K150 model to be used by patrols to aid in anti-poaching.

The annual marathon organised by Lewa and partner Tusk Trust, will be held on 29th June 2019. It will be the 20th edition of the marathon and to mark this milestone, they aim is to raise Sh 100,000,000; that is 20 times the amount that was raised in 2000. The top fundraiser will win a fantastic prize of one week vacation. Entries for the competition began last month and are going on.