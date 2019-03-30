Kisumu host Kibera in key WPL tie at Moi Stadium

Kisumu All Starlets host Kibera Girls Saturday in a Women Premier League (WPL) round five fixture at Moi Stadium as the former chase their fifth win of the season in six matches.

The Juma Said-coached Starlets will be banking on experience and their current good form, that has seen them lose just one match, to prevail over the debutants.

“I have not watched Kibera in action but I have prepared my charges to treat the match as they would any other premier league team. If we keep to our game plan we will be safe. Keeping the ball and good build up and transition towards goal has worked for us so far and I am confident our tactics will work against Kibera too,” said the tactician.

The side has had a good run this season, dropping points against Trans Nzoia Falcons only. Last weekend, the side stunned former champions Thika Queens as they won 1-0 away at Thika to send early warnings of more upsets.

“Last season we were relying on one striker but the addition of Mercy Airo towards the end of the season changed the momentum for us and that’s the good run we are riding on. My striking force is good and has perfectly combined speed and patience infront of goal.”

Game plan

“We met Trans Nzoia at a point when our preparations were shaky thus the loss. Going forward teams should watch out as we intend to be in the top three at the end of the first leg,” added Said.

On their part, defending champions Vihiga Queens are looking to extend their lead when they take on struggling Kayole Starlets and revamped Soccer Queens on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The holders remain unbeaten in six matches played and have conceded just one goal in their 5-1 outcome against Makolanders.

“We have a game plan for every match and these fixtures are no different. I am hoping to see some improvement in our conversion rate this weekend. We know teams are coming hard at us but we have prepared well, “ said Vihiga coach Alex Alumira.

Meanwhile, 2016 champions Thika seek to go back to winning ways when they host Mathare while Eldoret Falcons are in a tricky encounter with Oserian. In a repeat of the Division One playoffs, debutants Nyuki Starlets host Kibera Girls as the latter seek to revenge their loss in the playoffs.