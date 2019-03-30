Schoolboys upset Ushuru in NSL’s shock result

Lowly Green Commandos upset Ushuru 3-1 at Ruaraka Stadium on Friday for the week’s shock result. It was a result that even shocked the taxmen coach Ken Kenyatta who admitted it was not his day.

The match that saw rank outsiders Green Commandoes go down in the first minute courtesy of a Brian Yakhama close range strike. Ken Sunga did well to run through a pass from Edwin Mwaura then teeing Yakhama for the easy opener.

From then on, it was expected the western based school boys would fade into oblivion as the title chasing Ushuru on 48points packed in the pressure.

However the visitors soaked in well enough to avert a swarm coming their way from the second placed side. The backline of Green Commandos led by Griffin Odhiambo held firm while the midfield pair of Collins Sichenje and Brian Awadhi provided good cover as well regardless.

A quick break and drive from Philip Ambuso saw Luis Masika found in no man’s land as the bouncy ball confused onrushing goalkeeper Robert Ouma but speedy forward Eric Odhiambo stole the equalizer.

Even before the dust settled, the taxmen were left cursing again. A mistimed tackle by right back Jackton Onjala on Odhiambo was enough to cause damage.

The resultant free kick was genius made; a simple drive by Samson Orieno got onto the feet of Alex Achando whose swift turn caught everyone unawares with a powerful sweep below the legs of the defenders and way past unlucky Ouma on goal for the 2-1 halftime lead.