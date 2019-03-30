K’Ogalo date to exorcise Sharks jinx

Hassan Oktay almost lost his new job on December 29 last year after Kariobangi Sharks subjected Gor Mahia to a second league defeat 1-0 in the new season.

The Cypriot had just replaced high achieving Dylan Kerr as Gor coach but the turbulent beginning to his tenure drew indignation from a fan base spoilt by success. They called for his head early on, not minding that the team did not do anything close to the requisite pre season training.

A bubbly Kariobangi Sharks then swatted K’Ogalo aside with ruthless pace and crisp passing those Gor players could not match. K’Ogalo’s title chances in 2018/2019 were thus written off. Amidst the clamour for his ouster Oktay kept his head down and worked on elevating the team’s fitness levels and devising tactics.

Legend club

Fast forward three months and Oktay could lead Gor to within one point of league leaders Sofapaka if they secure victory over the now inconsistent Sharks on Saturday evening in Kisumu.

Gor has only lost once in the league after the Sharks debacle and could be over ten points clear of William Muluya’s side if they take maximum points in their games at hand.

The setting in Kisumu will be different from last December’s first leg encounter as K’Ogalo are buoyed by midweek thrashing of Zoo fc while Sharks reel from a devastating 3-1 loss to Tusker. Having risen from a position of weakness Gor are now bullish. The team visited the fabled legend the club is named after in Homabay County and begins the first of three matches in Kisumu on Saturday.

Strong opponents

“We are not worried but we are not careless. Every opponent is strong and can punish you so we have to give our best and win. It does not matter what the first leg was because that game is gone. This is another chance to makes things right and keep pace with leaders,” Oktay offered

Sharks are placed sixth on the table and trail Gor by six points. Reigning Golden Boot winner Eric Kapaito to fitness boosted them. The 23-year-old has marked his return with two goals already and could start against Gor. K’Ogalo too have been boosted by Jacques Tuyisenge’s return from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Rwanda.

In another part of Kisumu County, 11 times champions Tusker face inconsistent Chemelil Sugar on the same afternoon. The brewers ended a five game winless run with midweek thrashing of Kariobangi Sharks and look to build on that momentum with victory at Chemelil Complex.

“Every team normally has a bad run in a season and I hope ours is behind us. We hope to do well in each of our following games because the title is still within reach and that is our goal this season. Playing away has its difficulties but we will prevail,” coach Robert Matano said of Tusker’s chances.