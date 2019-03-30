Tigoi appeal to gain Western Region basketball ticket

Western Region Secondary Schools Sports Association WRSSSA basketball girls’ champions Butere have been disqualified for having been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player against Tigoi during regional finals hosted in Kaimosi Complex in Vihiga County last week.

Butere, who beat Friends School Tigoi 61-42 will therefore miss out in the forthcoming Term One Games that will be hosted in Mombasa after a successful appeal by Tigoi who will now represent western region.

The jury of five which was led by regional education coordinator Nerea Olich confirmed that it was quite clear the winners Butere violated school rules by fielding eligible player Georgine Okoth who used a forged document that indicated she was born December 26, 1999 yet the records from the officer of registrar proved she was born June 28, 1998.

“The jury will always uphold the laid down laws that govern this kind of sports as we embrace the spirit of fairness we want state it clear that we have water tight evidence and the winners Butere used un procedural ways through forgery to win the title and we therefore strip them the crown and also make it clear that they have been disqualified from taking part in national championships that will be held next month.