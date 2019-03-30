Strathmore face USIU-Africa in KBF league

Last season’s Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) losing semi-finalists Strathmore Blades are this weekend looking to go back to winning ways when they face United States International University (USIU) and Embakasi Youth (EMYBA) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Tony Ochieng coached side posted mixed results last weekend as they won their Saturday match 66-52 against fellow students Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA-U) before going down 71-53 to Ulinzi Warriors.

This was Blades’ second loss of the season as they lost their season opening match against Thunder.

“We know these fixtures will not be easy as we are facing two sides that are both energetic and aggressive throughout their matches. We are working on our strengths to counter them and I am confident my squad will do well. They have already shown good momentum in the matches played,” said the tactician.

The varsity side is without the services of Tony Abondo and Pascal Nabwana who have since joined Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Thunder respectively. Emmanuel Soja is also on his way to Thunder thus has not featured for Blades in the three matches.

Two more players, Fidel Okoth and Brian Onyango are set to miss the weekend fixtures nursing injuries with the former expected to be available for next week’s fixtures while Onyango is expected to sit out for at least another two weekends.