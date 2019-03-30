KCB, Quins in crunch Kenya Cup penultimate stage

Kenya Cup season is in its penultimate round and Match Day Four repeat, will see defending champions KCB hunting pride at home against Harlequins while Nakuru travel to KU Grounds in a must win battle to snatch away the last seat to the top-six playoffs.

The round could also determine relegation fears should bottom-placed Mean Machine lose to Impala for a confirmed Kenya Cup exit with a match at hand.

In the earlier meeting on December 8th, 2018 only Mwamba and Nakuru won as the hosts and a double this weekend over fourth-placed Nondies and 10th placed Blak Blad respectively is possible but resistance could be met off vengeful game plans in the offing.

KCB beat Harlequins 22-13 at the RFUEA on December 8th last year and at Ruaraka Saturday, KCB will not be willing to let visiting Harlequins dent their 12-on-the-trot wins.

Quarter-finals

The bankers will thus be out for pride and pre-testing their possible playoffs combinations led by head coach Curtis Olago whilst Harlequins boss Charles Cardovillis will be hunting a minimum of three points to consolidate their third place to land sixth team for their quarter-finals clash.

Seperated by two points, seventh-placed Nakuru must confirm wins over Blak Blad to remain with one must win tie to better chances of surpassing sixth placed Mwamba for the last slot to the knock out stages.

Mwamba will, however, not willingly fail to complete a double over Nondescripts having won the previous encounter by a point off a 13-12 score.

‘Kulabu’ will instead be looking at taking over the fourth seat from Impala Saracens thus praying Machine upsets the Sarries.

The Sarries must confirm their previous 22-19 over Mean Machine to remain fourth should Mwamba gain four or five points from their away match to Nondies.

Machine lie at the bottom of the log and risk conforming a repeat relegation should they lose to Impala at the same venue, RFUEA Grounds at 2pm in the days double-header after Homeboyz play Oilers in a Menengai derby at 2pm.