Gladiators tackle Jaguars in KHU tie

AMOS ABUGA

Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University get their 2019 season underway with a match against Western Jaguars in Kakamega on Saturday afternoon.

The Gladiators’ match and the women’s super league match pitting Mombasa Sports Club and former top flight side Vikings to be staged in the coastal city will be the only two matches scheduled out of the capital across the five leagues in the men’s and women’s leagues.

Nine matches have been lined up at City Park Stadium.

The 2016 winners have not played a single match in the new season that that got underway on March 2. The league is resumes after taking a week-long break to pave way for the national teams who were preparing for the Olympics qualifiers slated for August in South Africa.

Long-serving head coach Meshack Senge despite having prepared the team well for the new season, he will need the match to gauge the preparedness of his lieutenants.

Senge told Wikendi Sport: “Honestly I don’t know what to expect. Preparations don’t necessarily play out in the first match. I guess we need to wait and see.”

“That is not meant to mean the boys are not ready for the new season, of course we want to play well and challenge for the title,” he said.

The varsity institution that has been in the forefront of sports development in the country is once again expected to bring new players to the folds just as they have done severally before.

Brian Ogeche, Nicholas Mutiti, Agustine Stephen, Newton Simiyu and Rollins Sikolia are some of the players yet to feature in the league this season.

“We are a club that strictly gets our players fresh from secondary schools. That has been our tradition and will continue to be so,” said Senge in the company of the team enroute to Kakamega on Friday morning.

In other matches in the men’s premier league, Wazalendo will be seeking a second win in a row when they play Nairobi Simba at City Park on Sunday.

Wazalendo thumped Green sharks 3-0 in their first match of the season two weeks ago. Simba on the other had settled for a barren draw with Kenya a week before.

The only women’s premier league match for the season will see sliders taking on United States International University Africa (USIU-A) on Sunday.

In the men’s super league visiting Mombasa Sports Club will be in action twice over the weekend first against Kimathi University on Saturday before winding up their visit to the capital with a match against Parkroad Badgers on Sunday. All matches at city Park Stadium unless stated.