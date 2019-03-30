Sharpening the scissors and combs business

Kenya’s beauty industry is growing pretty fast and expectations are that the level of professionalism will deepen as consumers get spoilt for choice, PD Wikendi’s FAITH KYOMUKAMA spoke to Edwina Korir, who is head of professional products division at Loreal East Africa for insights about what makes the sector tick.

QUESTION: The beauty and salon industry in Kenya is growing and getting really complicated. What makes the sector tick?

ANSWER: Without doubt the sector has really changed over the years, salons have become more aware of the need to offer services to a higher level of expertise. Although not all salons are run professionally, it is very easy for someone to wake up one morning and open a salon, and without much knowledge and expertise, make money.

Q: So where does L’Oreal come in given your observation?

A: Ideally, we partner with salons to help them elevate businesses through Salon expert programmes which enable them run more sustainably, targeting maximum profit.

Q: Tell us more about the salon expert programme and what exactly it intends to achieve?

A: This project, which was recently launched, targets about 100 salons for starters. We intend to help them elevate their quality by training stylists within these salons so that they can use our products well.

We hope that this will end up as a loyalty programme or “chama” for stylists which will help in self development in terms of finance and at the end of the day they learn from each other.

Q:Why the 100 bracket?

A: It is a clique of high end salons ready to take it to the next level. We are looking at the size of the salon, the number of stylists and the placement of the salon as well; their prices and a salon that uses professional products as opposed to mass products. Later on we might end up increasing the number in years to come.

Q: Where do you intend to run the programme?

A: For now the programme runs only in Nairobi, but our hope and dream is to expand outside Nairobi.

The programme started in France, when L’Oreal realised the lack of professionalism in the salon business, and it has been running for a while. Africa is only catching up, and this partnership has been going on in Kenya for quite some time with specific salons. However, we want to launch it officially, by taking it a notch higher by setting up an academy that will run from April,1 by educating and training this Salons for free.

Q: How do you intend to roll out this programme after launching it?

A: We intend to do quarterly reviews and also audit their processes. We will also run programmes, tailor made specifically to help drive volume in terms of the number of customers they service.