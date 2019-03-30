Stop procrastination before it ruins you life.

Francis Muli

Procrastination is the thief of time. Valuable time is lost when over thinking opportunities and tasks and never really getting to doing them. Some people end up with a mountain of tasks after continually postponing them, especially when they assume that they are small and doable.

Sometimes people miss out on opportunities that could have been life-changing due to procrastination.

Pablo Picasso famously said that you should only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone

Here are some tips on how you can slay the dragon of procrastination

Have a periodic programme

A periodic programme could be weekly or monthly. Have a list of tasks that you want to achieve. Stick to your programme unless you are attending to an emergency. Most procrastinations happen due to lack of planning.

Be disciplined

You can have the best timetable and still suffer procrastination. A programme will show you the way, but it will never force you to follow it. You have to be disciplined enough to adhere to what you had planned.

Avoid distractors

Family and friends top the list. Make your schedule known to them. If they want you to join them for some downtime, ask them to give enough notice unless it is an emergency. By giving too much time to distractors your life stops and procrastination starts. Distractors are not just family and friends, but also addictions. If you have addictions that you can not control, it’s advisable to seek professional help.

Set goals

Goals are different from a programme. A programme shows you what to do, while a goal shows you how much to do. Your can follow your programme strictly but still achieve nothing, if you have no goals. Goals could be long term or short term, depending on the weight of the tasks and the desired outcome.

Delegate

There are tasks that can be done by your juniors, delegate them. This does not mean you have lost control over your work, it simply means that you also want them to learn.

Be patient

Change does not come overnight. You will realise the fruits of your programme, discipline, hard work and goals after a period of time. It will also take you time to get used to it, so do not give up fast.