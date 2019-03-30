Easy steps to get out of debt.

Hellen Njeri

“Money cannot buy happiness”. This statement is true if you are not staring at a stack of bills with an empty bank account. But when you are in debt, money to offset the credit can buy you happiness. The opposite is also true. Debt can make you stressed and anxious thus leading to total misery. Here are some tips of managing debt:

1. KNOW WHO AND HOW MUCH YOU OWE.

Make a list of debts, including creditors, total amount of the debt, monthly payments and the due dates.Use your credit bureau report to confirm the debts on the list.

Having all the information will allow you to see the bigger picture. Do not just create the list and forget about it. Refer to the debt list periodically, especially as you pay bills. Update the list every few months as the amount of debt changes.

2. BE ON TIME

More often than not, late payments attract extra penalty charges. If you miss two months payments, the interest could be riotous. Use your phone to create a reminder. Alternatively, you can explore more technology savvy means like an app on your phone that keeps you reminded.

If you miss a payment, do not wait until the next interval to pay, pay to reverse the damage.

3. HAVE A BILL PAYMENT SCHEDULE

Identify bills and slot them into a schedule. Attach each coin of the available funds to a task and against it have a due date. Then fill in the dates of each pay check. This applies you are salary comes in at a certain time. However, if your pay is not regular, prepare the schedule every month and adjust the dates accordingly.

4. MAKE BARE MINIMUM PAYMENT

If you cannot afford to pay anything more, at least make the minimum payment. Of course, the minimum payment does not help you make real progress in paying off debt, but, it keeps your debt from growing and your account in good standing. When you miss payments, it gets harder to catch up and eventually your accounts could go into default. You can also cut-off the interest by paying of just that.

5. HAVE A PRIORITY LIST

Credit cards usually have high interest which lead to wild amounts if not controlled. Pay off the card with the highest interest. Use a credit bureau list to establish and rank debts in the order you want to pay them off. You can also choose debts with the lowest balance first for psychological satisfaction.

6. USE AN EMERGENCY FUND TO FALL BACK ON

Having debts does not mean that you do not have emergency expenses. To avoid using your savings, set aside an emergency kitty which will be a good place to start. Without access to savings, you would have to go into debt to cover an emergency expense.

Even a small emergency fund will cover little expenses that come up every once in a while. First, work toward creating a small emergency fund depending on your need. Then make it your goal to create an even bigger reserve of about six months of living expenses.

7. NEGOTIATE

An important stage of managing debt is communicating with creditors. Ensure that creditors are in constant communication about the status and payment progress.

Go over your income and expenses with a fine-tooth comb, figure out what you can afford, and only agree to pay a realistic amount. Generally, you can negotiate the best settlement on a debt if you can come up with a lump sum amount to resolve the debt. If you agree to a payment plan, you will likely pay more over time.