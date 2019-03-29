Meet Anwar Sidi

@anwar_sidi

I love to show movement in my photographs. One of my favourite techniques to achieve this is to pan with my subject as it moves in front of me.

I like the effect of the blurred elements stretching and wrapping around a rally car or any number of other things in motion. The actual shooting is great fun too and I enjoy interacting with the scene to create the image I have in mind.

The right background is almost as important as the right subject. The background must have some detail in order to produce the pleasing streaks you are looking for.

The usual idea of needing a clean background when you’re shooting sports action doesn’t apply when you’re panning. It doesn’t matter if there’s stuff back there—it’s going to be in motion. And the more stuff, the more motion.”

Canon 5D MK11

Wide Angel Lens

Focal length: 10mm

F number: F5.6

Exposure time: 1/30