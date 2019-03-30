Bundu basher

Why this car?

Range Rovers have always been in our family, even as a little boy I can remember the range rover that was sold and then we got this one. So this is like a car for my dad and myself. We go on so many adventures, there was this one time we went for Rhino Charge, just two days after it came out of the workshop.

It took us and brought us back, but then broke down when we had gotten safely home. I feel like it has a soul and feelings. It can be having an engine miss, but it will sputter along until we get home. We feel like it’s our baby!

What modifications have you done to it?

We’ve done a facelift to make it look like a 2005 model. The range rover classic is very flat at the front so we had to curve the bonnet and then make a custom bumper. We bought the headlights and a tricky part was trying to fit a Range Rover Vogue grille. The bonnet has all these louvres that we had to fabricate from fibreglass. A custom bull bar in the back.

What is the best thing about this car?

The memories we make with it. For example, recently we went camping in Magadi. Now, most of the time it’s my father who drives, but this time his back wasn’t so good and when we got off-road he told me to take over.

The roads were smooth and my dad was like my co-driver, urging me on, guiding me through the corners, “floor it! Don’t get off the accelerator” I felt like I was in a rally stage. It was really nice to be able to push the car with him there and I felt like I’d gained his trust so it was a really special moment and this car has given us so many of those.

Any drawbacks?

It’s the fuel consumption; it has a 4.2 litre V8. The problem is that you can’t drive it slowly because it just has this intoxicating exhaust note when you floor it. So every time you find a space to squeeze through I just floor it and I hear the V8 and watch as the fuel gauge plummets. But for me, I think it’s worth it. I call it smiles per gallon. For X amount of fuel burned I get this many smiles. But it really is an expensive habit.