Burnt sugarcane crisis rocks Busia Sugar

Tussles between farmers and management of Busia Sugar Industry could derail operations of the yet to be commissioned sugar factory.

This follows claims by Busia Out Growers Company director Lambert Ogochi that the management of Busia Sugar Industry is working with brokers to steal from farmers by burning their plantations to latter buy the cane at throw-away prices.

“This is just but one among many tactics being used by the miller to make most farmers who deliver their canes to the factory have their debt retained due to the low yields fetched and deduction of other inputs,” he said.

But the factory’s Agricultural Manager Ambrose Abungu downplayed the claims, saying the firm is not involved in those illegal activities.

“It is ironical how the factory could advice farmers to burn plantations belonging to a rival firm beyond area of jurisdiction,” he said in reaction to the recent arson attack on Mumias Sugar Company.

Mr Abungu attributed the allegations to their rivals, who he claimed are out to stifle the relations between them and the farmers.

“Our factory is only at the commissioning stage and it will be ill advised to encroach other millers’ activities,” he told the press at the company’s premises in Busibwabo ward, Busia County on Thursday.

He also reiterated that the factory which started milling recently will not accept burnt sugarcane at the initial stages of crushing saying this could damage their machines and lower efficiency.

“It is not allowed under normal practice to start with burnt cane and for that matter we will not be taking any burnt canes,” he said.

While Mr Ogochi pointed out that the company has often deliberately failed to transport their sugarcane after issuing harvesting permits to farmers in an attempt to lower their yield, the company attributed the move to a breakdown of their machine.

“Our mill developed technical hitches that has seen cane collection stopped for the last two weeks with the same communicated to farmers,” he said as he urged farmers to stop working with brokers who are out to frustrate them and tarnish the name of the sugar miller.

This comes as a section of contracted farmers from Lwanyange in Nambale sub county expressed their displeasure over delays to collect their canes by the factory.

Mr Abungu also noted that the miller is awaiting the recommendation from standards agency (Kenya Bureau of Standards) before going full production.

But Mr Ogochi questioned how the Busia Sugar Industry which was licensed in December last year will survive without adequate cane development.