Meet NEWTON KAHIU – IT Support Engineer

What does your job entail?

It entails user-support, computer systems and network maintenance and support.

What’s your latest gadget?

It’s my phone, a Nokia 3.1plus.

Which are your most vital apps on the phone?

My music app, Stock app, the Terminal (a command prompt for phones) and Team Viewer that allows remote control of computers.

What do you love about technology?

It is a progressive field that needs constant studying and updating. There’s always something new.

Which are the best websites to use in your line of work?

Torrent sites, file-sharing websites for sharing drives and mainly tech blogs and forums that I use to research and consult.

Which is the gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My laptop; her name is Steph. She’s a HP14-i5 7th generation. She packs one terabyte of storage, 8 gigabytes RAM, 2GB NVidia graphics. I modified her suit my tech needs. It cost me Sh78, 000. I’ve had her for 4 years now.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

It has to be the iPhone 4S. It was too slow and iOS is too limiting. I had it for about three months and promptly disposed it.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

I use my phone most because it is simply, mobile.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I would be a gaming computer, a self assembled unit maxing out with a Core i7 Haswell chip, 512gb SSD system hard-drive,16GB of RAM, an NVidia gtx 1050 4gb graphics card, and to keep everything cool, a liquid cooling system.

The gadget you can’t live without and why?

Steph! Because she is the love of my life.

If you had to choose between iOS and Windows, which one would it be and why?

It would have to be Windows. It’s very dynamic, open and feels like giving a tech head the Pandora’s box.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

How do I upgrade Steph? I’ve done everything I can to make her the most efficient machine for me, unless I get a new machine I’m happy with her.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for, brands or output?

Output! The brands are just names, but the output tells a lot about its performance and what I can get from it.

The gadget you always wish you had?

A drone; I love visuals and a comprehensive view of the world from up on high would be orgasmic.