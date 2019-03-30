Wedding – The Ethiopian way

Marcella Akinyi

How did you meet and how did you know you were meant for each other?

Bruh: We met through a mutual friend in 2016 and clicked instantly.

What do you like about your wife?

I like the fact that we understand one another and love to talk about life, the future, politics and everything in between.

How was your dating experience?

It was the usual; going for movies, taking long walks, going out for dinner; you know the whole shebang.

So what happens when a man finds the woman he would like to marry in Ethiopia?

One sends elders to her parents to ask for her hand in marriage.

What was memorable about your proposal?

It was pretty simple. I took her out for dinner one Sunday evening at a classy restaurant, and when the moment was right, I went on one knee and popped the question I had been dying to ask her. I’m glad she said ‘Yes’.

Tell us about the traditional Ethiopian wedding ceremony. How was yours?

We haven’t had ours yet, we’ll do it in May. It’s usually very elaborate.

How different is it from other cultures?

It’s normally a big feast with a lot of guests and food. Some 400 guests are expected in ours.

Why did you settle for a destination wedding in Diani?

A friend of mine had a wedding in Mombasa a year ago at the Voyager Resort. I was one of the guests and was wowed by how it all turned out. When our time came to plan our wedding, we wanted the same experience.

The initial plan was to have a destination wedding just the two of us in Seychelles, but our parents desired to be part of the ceremony, so we opted for Kenya. We wanted a place that was family friendly, so we searched on Trip Advisor and came across Simba + Oryx. My wife travelled in September to scout the lodge before we settled on it.

What are the challenges of planning a destination wedding?

The worst thing about such a wedding is that not all guests we wanted to be in attendance came. On the flipside, it saved us the logistics hustle. It was awesome that our guest list was not more than 35 people.

What was memorable about your wedding?

The fact that it was both a vacation and a wedding for each of our families. It was a dream come true to have our wedding here. There was Ethiopian wedding music and at the end of the dinner reception, we had a special time for blessings and my mother gave a special name to my wife. She was named Yanet, which means a gift from God in Amharic.

Any disappointment?

We really desired to have sunset photos, but didn’t take as much as we wanted, as it got dark.

Was your honeymoon in Diani too?

Yes. We enjoyed watching dolphins, snorkelling and sightseeing too.

What advice can you give a couple planning their wedding, particularly a destination one?

If you would like to have your wedding in a particular place, go for it, as your wedding is the one day you must have memories that you will always cherish!

Bride: Mariamawit Alemayehu Asfaw

Groom: Bruh Yihunbelay Mengistu

Date: March 2, 2019

Venue: Simba + Oryx Beach Cottages

Photography: E-Mage Photography