In the heart of the park

Situated right next to Nairobi National Park, Emakoko is the perfect place to take advantage of the nexus that is African hospitality and the beautiful savanna wilderness. The fact that you cannot stop over for a simple lunch or dinner but have to have at least a night’s reservation alludes to the wanton beauty of the place that is difficult to contain in just a few hours.

We found out all these after a friend who had heard about Emakoko told us about it and wanted us to secure her accommodation during a layover. We also found out that one has to pay park fees for the vehicle they are in plus its occupants for each day they expect to be staying at Emakoko.

Park fees expire after every 24hours which means that if you check in at 11 am, you will have to check out at the same time the following day or else you will have to pay additional park fees.

The lodge is made up of beautiful rondavels with cemented walkways which have unobtrusive wooden bars. The rooms are clean and spacious with beautiful print bedcovers and crisp cotton sheets, not to mention the ornate side lamps and the partial glass walls.

One can choose to eat from their extensive menu, which includes homemade pizza for you pizza-blooded people out here, either from their rondavel hut or from the dining area.

There is a swimming pool where one can swim off the dusty Nairobi heat while revelling in the distant lion roars and the occasional hyena laugh. If a swim just does not cut it for you and your tired muscles, you could always call the resident masseuse who does quite a good job of kneading sore muscles back to the sweet side and fixing you with your endorphin high right in the comfort of your home.

For a sundowner, one can order a daawa, the quintessential Kenyan cocktail that doubles up as actual cough medicine, made from ginger, lemon and honey. You can nurse your cocktail at the cocktail bar as you watch the sun’s steady decline into fiery hues and the eventual darkness.

If you are lucky as we were, you might spot wild game, in the distance; or imagine that you have due to your inebriated state. If you do not fancy a cocktail, you can always have a cold Tusker and call it a night. After which you can either have dinner or retire early and then press repeat the following morning.

Or, instead of pressing repeat you could have a completely new itinerary for your second day. A quick drive through the park, watching game and marking historical spots such as the famous spot in the park wherein 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta burnt over Sh15 billion worth of ivory as a message to poachers worldwide that the killing of elephants for their ivory and the eventual sale of the same would no longer be tolerated.

One can then later go on to David Sheldrick to meet young orphaned elephants who are visited every day from 11 am to noon, except on Public Holidays and on Christmas Day. A visit to the nearby Giraffe Manor for a meet up with some tall long-legged Rothchilds can also be fixed into the itinerary after which one has more than earned an ample sumptuous meal back at Emakoko.

Whether you are staying for a night as we did or staying for longer, there is enough warmth and African hospitality that makes it definitely worth your money, and then some.