The hills of Ikoo Valley

After a long ride that we, the battery of journalists and Kenya Tourism Board Officials seeking to explore the Eastern circuit and its hidden gems, thought was 90km, but now all harbour doubts about, we arrive at Kaluu View Point.

While it is quite an easy and short trek to the view point from the base, we all refuse to disembark insisting instead that Julius, our able driver and knowledgeable companion, drives us to the viewpoint.

We shall discuss our mistrust of distances, especially when measured in Kambaland, another day. For today, we are happy to have arrived at the viewpoint in one piece. Albeit in one very dusty and shaken piece.

There is a shaded tree house beneath which we congregate and listen to the men who have seen Ikoo Valley grow from decades gone by. They point out Museve and Mwakisonzo shrines in the distance, an outcrop of rocks where many tambikos (traditional religious ceremonies, which at times included sacrifices) took place.

Mwenze Mbasi, who is over 90 years old, narrates how long ago one could survive on a fistful of Nyaasi called Ngaatu. All one needed to do is continue taking water and they would stay full the whole day. We learn of Indians who settled in Ikoo and later migrated to Machakos and Kitui.

We learn how local brew was made from sugarcane. How the small boys would get sugarcane from the nearby seasonal river and watch the grownups make the local brew.

We meet the son of the best njovi brewer that Ikoo Valley has ever known. The one guy who elderly men would go to so as to purchase a cup of the strong elixir his father was famous for. How they would get home after that, with all the hills around them and their compass tinkered with by drink is a tale for another day.

At times they never did get home, choosing to sleep at the brewers and at times on the wrong hill I imagine. At other times, they walked to the brewer’s with one of their sons, a living compass who would get them home somehow, avoiding the wrong hills.

In the distance there is another huge outcrop, which used to be a shrine. One lady was banished and thrown into the hollow beneath the outcrop as punishment for a sin she had committed; which sin, don’t ask me, no one seemed to know. But maybe you can ask her.

The residents of Ikoo Valley claim that they can hear her howling at night to date. There is yet another rock that looks like a bed, called Mwita Syano.

“Long ago, people who lived in this valley were farmers. They really valued their maize and were often attacked by Maasais who wanted to raid the little livestock they had. They fought off enemies, including the Maasai, with special arrows called Syano.

So one day, it started to flood and this man got really annoyed with the water as it was destroying his maize. He stood on the rock named Mwita Syano and started fighting the enemy, in this case the water, with syano, hoping it would retreat and leave him and his maize alone,” Wilson Syanda, one of the guides at Ikoo Valley explains.

This is met with guffaws and chuckles, while a few wonder if the waters did retreat in the end.

Though the hills may look no different from each other, they all carry different tales of both historical and cultural significance. We are all wont to leave, lulled by the blowing wind and tales of a time gone by. But leave we must, but fun times were had.