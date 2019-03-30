Mchicha wa nazi

After a long day on the road and a short scenic boat ride, we arrive at Tana River Delta Dune Lodge. Whale ribs mark the entrance to the lodge, which is beautifully perched on a sand dune. We are welcomed with warm towels and a glass of passion fruit juice, and we can almost tell that food and drinks will take centre stage in our stay here.

Lunch is cold plate and is served with compliments of the chef, who I have the pleasure to chat with after lunch. Chef Daniel Baya has more than three decades of cooking under his belt. He always wanted to be in the hotel industry, but did not have a firm idea on which exact career in the hotel space he wanted to pursue.

But, as fate would have it, he would one day, fresh from Form Four, meet with a lady who was carrying a recipe book and a new career path for him. Chef Baya read the title of the recipe book aloud, which prompted a long discussion on food.

The discussion culminated in a job offer, which saw Baya start off at Coconut Villa Malindi the following day. He would go on to work his way up from a kitchen steward to being one of the two chefs heading the breakfast menu, before becoming the main pastry chef.

Chef Baya grew from strength to strength, attending various short courses to better his art.

With his growing list of culinary skills, he has cooked for renowned politicians in Nairobi as well as foreign dignitaries at his current post at Tana River Delta Lodge.

Here, he crafts the entire menu from scratch, from the starters all the way to the dessert. He is well versed in the Italian way of cooking as he is in the British style of cooking.

“I believe that cooking is a fusion of many different ways of cookery. I can make an Italian dish as well as I can make a Swahili dish. I can also fuse the two styles of cooking and make something equally sumptuous,” the chef elaborates.

Not to test his prowess because he is clearly a master chef, but out of sheer love for food and new dishes, I suggest we make mchicha wa nazi; amaranth, which is a local delicacy, made with coconut milk.

Chef Baya readily agrees and we set our cookout meeting for just before supper. I manage to get the recipe; it is as simple as it is sumptuous. You might not be on top of a sand dune, but that is not reason enough to not enjoy good cooking.

Ingredients

• Bunches of mchicha, desired amount

• Sliced onions

• Crushed ginger

• Cooking oil

• Coconut milk

• Salt and pepper to season

• Sesame seeds to garnish

Method

• Wash the mchicha until the water used is clear.

• Shallow fry the onions and ginger in a pan till brown.

• Add the mchicha and cover. Remember that mchicha wilts under heat and you therefore do not have to use a big sufuria to cook a large bunch of mchicha. You can use a small pot and keep adding mchicha in intervals. Similarly, you do not have to dice it as it softens and disintegrates readily under heat.

• Do not add any water to the pot.

• After all the mchicha has evenly wilted and cooked, add salt and pepper to taste.

• Remove the pot from the fire and add the coconut milk.

• Cover for a short while then serve.

• Garnish with a generous sprinkling of sesame seeds and pair it with sima, chapati or wali.