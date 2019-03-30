Men, sex and alcohol.

Angeline Wanjeri

Alcohol provokes the desire but it takes away the performance, said arguably the world’s most famous poet, William Shakespeare. This is the message I hope to pass along to all the grown men whose top three favourite things in the world include sex and alcohol.

My mind instantly reaches out to my friend Alex who at one point couldn’t seem to imagine life without either. One thing most scientists and socialists can’t seem to agree on is the effects of alcohol.

Some say a small amount could help you live longer, while others say there is no safe amount. Some will argue that alcohol can cause difficulties in getting and maintaining an erection, while others say alcohol can improve your sex life and enhance your orgasms.

I can’t help but feel that all this research brings on a severe case of eeny-meeny-miny-moe. Just who is right and who isn’t? Well, one thing we consumers and scientists can agree on is the fact that alcohol definitely does affect our behaviours in one way or another.

Take my aforementioned buddy, Alex. On a random night out in one of the more swanky clubs here in the 254, he met Sarah. Perfect smile, tight ass, perky breasts and bright eyes, slightly tipsy on account of vodka on the rocks.

He, on the other hand, kept it cool with a glass of whiskey in hand. After a brief introduction, they managed to hit it off. One drink became two, two became four, four became six, and before he knew it, they were both staggering out of the club and into a waiting taxi.

Destination? His two-bedroom flat in a leafy suburb. On the ride home, they couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other, passionately making out much to the disgust of the taxi driver. Upon arrival, he let her into his expensively furnished flat where they proceeded to down more shots before hitting the sack.

To cut the long story short, he couldn’t seem to get it up. There was Sarah lying naked on his bed and he just couldn’t get his member to work. Poor Alex! No explanation that crossed his mind could save the day.

For the first time in 30 years, he had experienced the greatest curse known to mankind! Whiskey d**k! (The inability to get erect after a night of heavy drinking)! I will now allow you a moment of silence as you mourn a fellow brother, whose ego so bruised, will never be the same again.

Fellas, whiskey d**k is real and Alex isn’t the only man to fall prey to its evil spell. Good news is that it can easily be avoided. First things first-don’t be fooled by the drink before the d.

Whiskey is not the only drink to render men useless….or should I be politically correct and say incapable? To avoid a flaccid situation, stay away from beverages with high alcohol content. That means no shots, no rum, no vodka and no cocktails. A beer or a glass of wine is definitely the safest bet.

Another trick is to control your alcohol intake. That whiskey or vodka in your glass may create the illusion that you are invincible, but remember even Superman has his kryptonite.

Men who overdo it are usually left red-faced, wondering what the hell just happened. So the next time you’re ordering your third or fourth round, just keep in mind that you’re only a few sips away from going zero rounds when it matters. The choice is yours!