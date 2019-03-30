A curious night out

At the beginning of the year, Club Muze was on the lips of every Nairobian and my social media timelines kept getting promotional pop-ups of events held there. It seemed like it was the latest and hippest club in Westlands. I was curious, so I made a point to suss it out one weekend.

When I got to Bishan Plaza where the club is located, I was a bit sceptical because it didn’t seem like a place where partying goes down. The interior of the plaza is still under modification and had an unfinished edgy look. A bit ragged.

Even the flight of stairs leading up to Muze showed a lot was still yet to be done. But all that remained outside once inside Muze.

When I stepped in, I was surprised at the well-done design that employed colour. The first thing that I noticed was the massive open dancing space, or if you like, revelling room. The colourful disco lights emanating from the classy cylindrical chandeliers bounced up and around.

Popping and currently trending music took control of the highly charged atmosphere. There was a beautiful mural painting on a wall with bright colours. All these made it psychedelic.

Here is the thing; a good club is made up of good music, spectacular drinks, spacious dancing floor and of course as a woman, I enjoy it more when I feel safe and don’t have to worry about men groping my booty or trying to grind on me every time I lose myself to the music. Muze seemed to have all of these and no one disrespected me, so my booty was safe for the night.

It would also be really nice if everybody went back home with their wallets and phones after a night of partying. I don’t know about others, but that’s something I always try and manage to do; lose nothing while partying and I hope this streak always follows me.

I don’t know who the deejay was, but he was doing justice on the decks. Whenever I became overwhelmed with the heat inside, I would wiggle out of the dance floor to the open balcony for some fresh air. Which ironically was not as fresh as a lot of smokers had congregated there.

It had a comfy lounging area with couches draped in African print fabrics. Content with each break of fresh air, I would go back in to dance some more before running back outside. I was having a good time.

Once I’d had enough for the night, I gathered all my senses and used what remained of my energy to hail a cab to take me home. As I waited for it to get there, I made a dash for the washrooms, which I hadn’t gone to since I got here. The washrooms looked decent and clean despite the streaming in and out of drunk people.

But it was obvious they remained sparkling because there was a cleaner on standby who made sure they were fit for use. As I washed my hands I saw a small bowl for tips sitting in between two sinks. Thoughtful I thought, after a lovely night out, I went home light-spirited. Definitely a spot to check out, just don’t forget your dancing shoes.