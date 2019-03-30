Let’s celebrate the African Woman- Adele

“It’s a beautiful time to be a woman, an incredible time to be an African woman,” says Adelle Onyango. The media personality and Sharon Mundia were among invited guests at the ‘She Can’ Awards, a celebration in honour of women by Kotex at the Radisson Blu.

The campaign is meant to celebrate women who have demonstrated passion, motivation and inspired many, while breaking barriers to achieve their own victory and success.

Sharon, a mother of one, took issue with the fact that women have been looked down upon since time immemorial. “So I’ve heard ‘No, you can’t!” quite a bit in my lifetime.

For instance, I remember growing up, I was given a hard time for wanting to climb trees, but the boys had a free pass. Or that I shouldn’t be too aggressive in sports, I should calm down a little,” Sharon revealed.

“It’s a beautiful time to be a woman, an incredible time to be an African woman,” said Adelle, founder of Adelle Onyango Initiative.

She continued, “The incredible achievements of each one of these honorees are a testament to our resilience! Our strength! And our awesomeness!

We go through unrelenting discomfort every month; we bleed every month, and guess what? We achieve every month!”

Adelle and Sharon urge women to speak out, louder than before about the issues holding them back, by sharing their unique stories so that every woman will know HER’s is a worthy story.