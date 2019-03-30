Rise of Nairobi’s art spaces

A few years ago, art galleries were typically few and far between, mostly situated in out-of-way locations on the fringes of the capital. But, over time, this is no longer the case, owing to mushrooming of more showcase spaces as well as improvised exhibition settings, writes EMMANUEL MWENDWA

Walk into majority of upscale homes in our time, and you’re likely to find few to no framed family photos, much less the old school rectangular old school wood and glass frame, rather more of artwork and abstract tapestry adorning the walls.

Moreover, supported by modern architectural marvels, there’ll be eccentric sculptures, print pillow covers, spray painted dining chairs, repurposed home accessories, handmade signage among other tasteful pieces, calculatedly set across the household, a clear indication of the rise in art appreciation.

Most of the ‘newly’ initiated enthusiasts, visual art lovers or avid collectors of rare paintings or sculptural masterpieces, can now somehow find their way to previously non-existent pseudo-gallery venues.

Shopping malls and select up-market cafeterias are breaking barriers, and opting to informally showcase works of art to the wider public.

On display in some of these unconventional spaces are paintings, handy sculptures, wall murals and assorted artworks previously only found in seemingly ‘exclusive’ galleries.

Those on the lookout for art can access a kaleidoscope of creative installations or sculptural impressions on wood or metal. Colourful muses are bound to be depicted on paper as dazzling watercolour pieces.

STEADY GROWTH

Similarly, appeal for either acrylic or oil paintings on canvas and recycled ‘junk’ has been steadily growing among those with an eye for artistic expressions. The number of showcases mounted within confines of high-end restaurants, existing cultural institutions halls or contemporary galleries ensconced in shopping malls regularly, is on the rise.

For more than three decades, the defunct Gallery Watatu occupied its place of pride. It stood out defiantly through lean years, not only as Kenya’s, but also the foremost East Africa regional exhibition platform.

“For years, its prime location just within walking distance of the city centre ensured unmatched status as the sole display of rare, authentic artworks in the city,” recalls visual artist Annabelle Wanjiku. This was before its unceremonious shut down and unknown number of artworks in storage, haphazardly auctioned to offset rental space arrears.

NEW DISPLAYS

Owing to the growth hinged on the other galleries that have sprung up alongside already existing art centres, at the least, new art displays are unveiled averagely on a monthly basis.

Hence, Nairobi’s visual arts exhibitions circuit has been getting busy with events and activities taking place virtually throughout the year. Some of the showcase venues include the multiple exhibition spaces at the Nairobi National Museum – refurbished a few years ago alongside its affiliate, Nairobi Gallery, housed at the old city’s Provincial Commissioner’s office.

The Paa ya Paa Gallery, Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut, Banana Hill Art gallery, Kuona Trust Centre, British Institute East Africa and Red Hill gallery have also hosted art events for years.

“In the past, the city’s art market would often function differently in comparison to the current scenario, what with more ‘unusual’ exhibition spaces opening up their premises for artists,” remarks Mombasa-based artist John Salava.

Shift-Eye gallery, Dust Depo at the Nairobi Railway Museum, Circle Art agency and One Off Contemporary art gallery are among notable recent independent entrants.

There are seasonal commercial outlets which display paintings, beadworks, sculptural pieces or curio artefacts in city locations such as the Village Market, Junction Mall and Yaya Centre.

Also, in the spirit of making the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) an all round space and mentoring young talent, the convention centre hosts a mini art gallery on the ground floor of the building every two weeks, where artists are given the space to exhibit for free.

And with the concept of sampling paintings in establishments catching on, it is no longer surprising to encounter art or sculptural pieces decking out conspicuously bare restaurant interior walls. In such informal spaces, the clientele streams in for informal meetings or to simply hang out, engaging on social chit-chat, in a serene and quiet environment away from the city centre’s bustle.

RESTAURANTS

The appealing artistry depicted on paintings can be savoured leisurely whilst indulging in snacks, a pot of tea, aromatic coffee or freshly brewed juice.

“This way, the patrons get immersed in their cappuccinos, snacks, drinks or meals as they appreciate assorted artworks in an exotic serving whose ‘menu’ is more artistic than culinary,” notes Sabrina Mutindi, a customer care supervisor at a city mall.

Contemporary dessert and sweet treats eatery Afta Eats located in Village Market has an artist corner, where every month, outstanding artwork from within the community is exhibited for free.

“It’s a chance for you, our wonderful customers, to peruse original artwork whilst enjoying the very best artisanal treats. All of the work displayed is available to purchase with 100 per cent of the proceeds returning to the original artist,” the management indicates in a poster at the corner.

Those seeking atypical, unique and not-for-sale pieces can visit the Murumbi Gallery located on the ground floor of the Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue. One can savour a variety of rare African artifacts and material culture – the bulk of which were unearthed across the continent by East Africa’s eminent art collector, the late Joseph Murumbi.

On display are varied clay works, wooden sculptural art, masks, grave totems common along the ancient Kenyan coast, carved Swahili chairs, brass studded chests, rare traditional musical instruments, the list is endless.

Amidst the treasures showcased are extinct African artifacts – the impressive Gelede masks for instance, used at special ceremonies held to worship the beauty of womanhood and witchcraft among the Yoruba community.

For visiting tourists, the city abounds with options for handy or less-bulky artistic souvenirs such as batiks and curio artefacts. These can be taken back home as keepsakes to rekindle fond memories of their travel experience across Kenya.