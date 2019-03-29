India’s Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital opens centre in Nairobi

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, one of the top five eye hospitals in India, has inaugurated its specialized center in Nairobi.

Nestled in Nairobi’s Westlands area at Goodman Towers, the hospital is committing to improve access to comprehensive eye care in Kenya.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Jyotee Trivedy, the Medical Director in Nairobi said that the hospital’s aim is to provide quality eye care efficiently to all fellow Kenyans.

“Besides being the place for treating eye ailments, we will also focus on building awareness of Kenyans that will lead to better understanding of the importance of eye care”.

Professor Amar Agarwal, Chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals who was also present said that the testimony to the group’s transparency is best illustrated by the fact that it is the only eye care group with a viewing gallery from where surgery can be observed live.

“We want to make it possible for all Kenyans to access eye care services in easily and we shall, therefore, open multiple centers across Kenya starting with Mombasa, Kisii, and Nakuru.

The Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Rahul Chhabra, lauded the move which comes at a time when India has echoed its commitment to partner in the industrial development of Kenya with one of the key focus areas being pharmaceuticals and health care.

“Health is a sector that is in line with Kenya’s big four social economic goals and I am happy that Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital is already a live example of the value that deeper ties between Kenya and India can produce,’’ said Rahul Chhabra.

With an investment of sh200 million in technologies and advanced equipment, the hospital will offer a range of services that include High-tech Cataracts, Keratoconus and Glaucoma Management, treatment for Retinal Diseases, Squint, Oculoplasty, and Paediatric eye care.

The hospital also has a Modular Operating Theatre with a viewing gallery and state of the art equipment and it is bringing timely eye care needed to prevent and control visual impairments to patients of all ages.

“We believe that seeing is the best gift of life. We look forward to serving Kenyans” added Jyotee.