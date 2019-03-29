Stock, property market bear run erode Britam earnings

Britam Holdings has reported a loss before tax of Sh2.3 billion last year compared to a profit before tax of Sh866 million in 2017 due to poor performance of equities at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) which dipped by 18 per cent.

The firm reported Friday, while releasing trading performance, it had incurred unrealised loss from investment in listed shares at the bourse of Sh3.2 billion compared to a gain of Sh0.9 billion in 2017.

Also contributing to the loss was the depressed performance of the property market and one-off restructuring cost of Sh681 million.

Despite depressed earnings, Britam Holdings has now joined the ranks of billion dollar firms following the growth of assets from Sh103.6 billion last year from Sh99 billion last year thus cementing its market leadership position in the industry.

Britam Group managing director Benson Wairegi said shareholders’ funds increased by six per cent on the back of issuance of new shares to new investors.

“In the recent past, the company has attracted several international investors who include International Finance Corporation, AfricInvest and Swiss Re,” he said.

He said the gross earned premium and fund management fees registered a growth of four per cent to Sh25 billion from Sh24.1 billion reported in 2017.

“Life assurance business recorded a premium growth of six per cent, which was generally higher than the industry average signifying our dominance in the market,” he added.

Wairegi said the Group’s fundamentals remain strong and “we are on track in the execution of our ‘Go for Gold’ strategy”. Coupled with an improved operating environment the group’s performance outlook is positive.