Cost of living rises to 4.35 per cent

The cost of living rose to 4.35 per cent year-on-year in March from to 4.14 per cent last month on increased food prices as drought ravaged parts of the nation.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a statement that the prevailing drought caused cost of foodstuff to go up as the food and non-alcoholic index rose 3.3 per cent month-on-month.

The hike can also be attributed to the fact that fuel is a key commodity with direct knock-on effect on various sectors of the economy.

“The transport index increased by 0.42 per cent mainly as a result of increases in pump prices of petrol and diesel,” said KNBS.