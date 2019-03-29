Family reverses loss making status with Sh244 million profit

Focus on digital banking services, growth in non-funded income as well as cost management contributed to Family Bank’s net profit of Sh244.2 million for the financial year ended 2018 compared to a net loss of Sh1 billion for the previous year.

An aggressive transformation programme and an increased focus on digital banking services, growth in non-funded income as well as cost management contributed to a remarkable turnaround – nearly 24,302.4 per cent rise in net profit.

Family Bank board chairman Wilfred Kiboro said the non-interest income increased by 15 per cent from the previous year and a Sh1.5 billion reduction in operating costs, translated to a 19 per cent saving relative to the 2017 financial year.

The bank’s deposits grew by 2.4 per cent to hit Sh48.4 billion while the loan book remained largely steady, recording a growth of 1.5 per cent to Sh4.1 billion.

However, the quality of the loan book improved in the 2018 financial year with the lender posting a 17 per cent reduction in loan loss provisions.

“Our growth strategy, pegged on innovation and providing value for our customers, yielded great results for us last year. We have advanced more than Sh1.2 billion in loans through the App since the launch of the mobile lending service in July last year,” said Kiboro.

Family Bank is the first lender in the country to offer an instant money transfer service from Kenya to China and India, in partnership with London-based financial technology firm SimbaPay.

“WeChat and PayTM integration was a game changer for thousands of local businesses that trade with counterparts in China and India respectively. The service dubbed Family Bank Remit is available to both customers and non-customers and enables users to send money easily and conveniently to more than 15 destinations in Africa and beyond,” said Kiboro.

In line with the global trend, Kenyan financial institutions have increasingly resorted to innovation in an attempt to boost revenues while reducing transaction costs. With the growth of mobile and online banking, financial institutions have invested billions of shillings in revamping their technology platforms to meet the surge in demand for fintech services.

“We will continue to invest in our mobile and online banking capabilities to grow our business through increased lending and offering a superior customer experience,” said Kiboro.

Kenya’s banking industry has been grappling with a cap in in interest rates on loans imposed in 2016 in a move the government said was aimed at lowering the cost of credit to small and medium-sized businesses. However, commercial lenders argue the interest cap has hurt borrowers and should be reviewed.

“We are optimistic about prospects for the banking industry even as discussions on the interest rate cap continue. In the same breath, we are optimistic about Family Bank’s growth prospects in 2019, having implemented strategies and measures that have already set us on a strong growth path,” Kiboro said.