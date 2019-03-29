English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
MAIZE FARMERS REPRIEVE: Over 3,000 farmers receive fertilizers
Approximately three thousand farmers from Kakamega county on Thursday expressed joy after receiving seeds and fertilizer from a Non-governmental Organization known as one acre fund.
Speaking in Emusala, the officer in charge Winfred Akiso, said it was one way of helping achieve agenda four of the government. Officials from the organization took the time to sensitise the farmers on ways to help them obtain a bounty harvest, with the farmers expressing appreciation for the gesture.