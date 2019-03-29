English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

MUSEVENI CONCLUDES KENYA VISIT

K24 Tv March 29, 2019
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, concludes his 3 day visit to the country this afternoon after a heavy laden schedule that saw him hold bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa and tour the port of Mombasa.

The Ugandan President later travelled to Nairobi using the Madaraka express SGR passenger service train and was received at the Nairobi terminal by President Kenyatta and his Deputy Dr. William Ruto after making history as the first ever  visiting head of state to use the service.
The Ugandan leader was later conducted on a brief tour of the Nairobi SGR terminus which he described  as comfortable experience.

Museveni laid a wreath at the mausoleum of the founding father of the nation at parliament buildings is expected to conclude his visit with a public lecture at Kenyatta University before departing for Uganda.

