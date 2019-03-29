Six teams, 10 athletes to be awarded 2020 Games scholarships as ticketing starts

Six teams and 10 more athletes are set to be awarded scholarships for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) as preparations for qualification to the summer games heat up.

The 10 individual athletes join eight more who have already been awarded the scholarships provided under the Olympic Solidarity Programme intended to hand athletes opportunities to prepare and qualify to participate in the Olympic Games.

Headlining the eight awardees is new 800m sensation Emmanuel Korir and Judoka Carlos Ochieng. Others are Mercy Mwethya (badminton), Webster Lukose (weightlifting) Gulraaj Singh (shooting), table tennis star Brian Mutua , Mathayo Matonya a freestyle-wrestler and swimmer Danilo Rosafio.

“The first eight were awarded for their potential to be in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The process of awarding starts with three nominations from respective federations which then assessed the awardees and chose them based on who has the best chances of participating in the forthcoming Olympics,” explained acting NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

The second batch to be awarded will be solely based on individuals that have a potential to win the country medals. The teams will be given priority based on their continental ranking.

“Teams ranked top three in Africa or top 10 in the world stand a chance to get the scholarshipss,” added Mutuku.

Meanwhile, NOCK will have a budget ready by May for the Tokyo qualification and preparation for all affiliate federations.

“We have requested the federations to present their budgets before the end of April,” said NOCK deputy president Shadrack Maluki.

The two were speaking during a briefing on Tokyo 2020 Ticketing Programme where Kingdom Sports Group (KSG) will handle the sale of tickets to individuals and organisations looking to travel to Japan for the games. Registration for ticketing is on.