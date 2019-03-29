Amina, Kaberia assure Nyayo will be ready in two months after latest inspection

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

For the umpteenth time, Nyayo National Stadium underwent yet another inspection with the same ‘it will be ready in time’ assurances after.

Like her predecessors Hassan Wario and Rashid Echesa, new Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is the latest to take a tour of the facility that has been undergoing renovations for close to three years.

Her assessment? “I am happy to be here to witness the progress of the facility. The contractors have assured us that the stadium will be completed soon enough.”

Ready in two months

The ‘soon enough’ was emphasised by her Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia who said the 30,000-seater stadium will be ready in two months time when installation of seats that will have colours of the national flag is done.

“The stadium should be ready by May. Hopefully, we will conduct one more inspection before it is officially opened,” said Kaberia, just as he had done last April when he promised the stadium will be complete by July.

The inspection was led by the Parliamentary Committee on Sports, Tourism and Culture chaired by Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka.

“We have toured the facility and can report that work is going on. Finances have been the biggest challenge but we hope funds will be released soon so that the stadium can be cleared,” reiterated Munyaka, who was accompanied by six members of his team.

A spot check by People Sport revealed that the changing room and even the tartan track for the facility arreyet to be completed.

The parking area has had some work done but not completed with majority of the work still in progress.

“We have noticed some cracks though the contractor has promised it will be corrected soon,” added Munyaka.

The government has not been clear on how much is needed before the stadium is complete but sources have revealed that Sh600 million is needed with Sh200 million still owed to the contractors.