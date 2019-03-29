Volleyball players facing sack after travelling to Egypt without clearance

James Magayi and Grace Angela @PeopleSport11

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi spared the truant Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team imminent dismissal from the Department of Correctional services by decreeing a pardon yesterday.

Matiang’i, who flagged off the team’s male counterparts heading to Egypt for the Africa Men Club Championships, quashed the department’s earlier decision to sack the entire team for breaching travel protocols governing public officers.

Kenya Prisons women team was declared to have ‘left the country with neither the Interior ministry’s knowledge and consent’ when they flew to Egypt to take part in the Africa Women Club Championships last week and were immediately recalled. However, questions still abound as to who funded their travel if the department was not aware of their trip.

“We had decided as a department to sack all of you for sneaking out of the country without following due procedure. But as good people and those who go to church and mosques to pray, the Principal Secretary and myself decided otherwise. Therefore I pardon you. But we must learn to do things in order,” said Matiang’i.

Additionally, the CS decreed a multiplication of the Correctional department’s budgetary allocation for sports beginning the next financial year . Matiang’i also ordered for the completion of the sports complex design so as to ensure that the team has a place for regular training.

Meanwhile, Kenya Prisons men volleyball team head coach, David Lung’aho named a 14-man squad that will spearhead the team’s medal quest in Egypt when they take part in the Africa Club Championships at the end of this month.

Lung’aho, who is taking charge of the men’s team for the second time since 2011 when he led them to a silver medal in the same championships, exuded great confidence in the team’s ability to vie for a podium place again.

“As a team we are confident and prepared for the championships. Hopefully, we are going to do well. I was in charge of this team when they won the only medal they have in the championships and maybe they were waiting for my return to get another serious medal or even the title itself,” said the experienced tactician prison headquarters. The Prison’s men volleyball team is the only team in sub-saharan Africa to win silver medal in continental club championships and a no-nonsense Matiang’i ordered them to not just participate but bring back a serious medal.

Perform exceptionally

Team captain Ibrahim Oduor welcomed Matiang’i’s challenge and conveyed the team’s resolve to perform exceptionally at the games.

“ I believe that we have trained well this time. Surprisingly all the team members had no cases of injuries since the commencement of the training. This means that we are going to do well. I would also like to thank the CS for the overwhelming support he has shown towards the team,” said Oduor