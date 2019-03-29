Mutyambai: I’m equipped for new job

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

The Inspector General of Police nominee Hillary Mutyambai was yesterday put to task over terror attacks in Nairobi and Coast region during his tenure as the regional head of intelligence.

He said he had enough intelligence which was shared but it was not his mandate to execute it. “I am coming from a background of intelligence where the main function is to advise the police on what action to take. The intelligence has nothing to do with actions. We only advise,” he said.

Mutyambai was vetted yesterday at County Hall by National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security and the Senate’s Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations.

The joint security committee members particularly cited the DusitD2 attack and the drug peddling menace in Coast region during his reign as regional head of intelligence.

Mutyambai, however, assured Kenyans they would be in safe hands during his tenure as his understanding of existing security threats in the country equipped him well for the job.

Foster relations

Mutyambai said he had wealth of experience in security operations and administration, especially in dealing with organised crime and criminal gangs such as terrorists and rustlers.

He promised to push for intelligence-led policing that involves members of the public, and foster close working relations with multi-agency stakeholders in the security sector.

The joint security team included Senators Judy Pareno (nominated), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), Johnstone Sakaja (Nairobi), Fred Outa (Kisumu), and MPs Wambugu Ngunjiri (Nyeri Town), John Waluke (Sirisia), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Abdi Shurie (Balambala) and Ibrahim Abdi (Lafey).

Pareno asked Mutyambai if he would obey court orders, citing the case of Dr Miguna Miguna, who was forcibly deported from the country despite numerous court orders to the contrary.

Mutyambai assured he would obey such orders, saying the IG has an independent command of the service.

The nominee also assured members that if appointed, he would firmly deal with extrajudicial killings and misuse of firearms issues.

“The laws are very clear about the justifiable circumstances of using a firearm. No one will be above the law,” he said. He also promised to uphold the Constitution and other laws and deal decisively with rogue officers.

Mutyambai pledged to work closely with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and the Internal Affairs Unit to help identify rogue officers.

Concerns were raised about the ethnic composition of senior officers, especially at the Kenya Police Service headquarters, where a legislator said all heads of directorates were from one ethnic group.

Review rates

He also promised to ensure full implementation of the National Police Management system and transform every police station into a service centre.

“I will engage the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to review the rates for house allowance for police,” he said.

The committee promised to table a joint report on Tuesday next week.

Mutyambai was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta a fortnight ago to replace Joseph Boinnet, whose four-year non-renewable term ended mid this month. Boinnet has since been appointed Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

