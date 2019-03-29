Governor sues to stop EACC arrest

Embattled Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, who is being investigated for Sh2 billion fraud allegations, has moved to court seeking an anticipatory bail to stop pending arrest and prosecution.

In a certificate of urgency filed in the High Court, the county boss through his lawyers led by Lawrence Karanja has asked the court to grant him anticipatory bail pending imminent arrest by the EACC.

“That pending hearing and determination of this application, this court be pleased to admit the applicant (Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal) to anticipatory bail pending any arrest, investigation or charge on terms and conditions that this court deems fit in the circumstances,” he said.

He has sued the EACC, the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions claiming they want to arrest him.

Though documents filed in court Lenolkulal says that the government is only after harassing and humiliating through arresting him. Lenolkulal (pictured) says he is apprehensive that the EACC in conjunction with the IG and DPP are planning to arrest and detain him on “frivolous and tramped up charges aimed at harassing, humiliating and discharging him” in utter violation of his rights.

EACC and DPP, however, have filed an application opposing the governor’s request, saying it does not meet the legal threshold for granting anticipatory bail.

Prosecution says that anticipatory can only be issued where applicant demonstrates that his fundamental rights are in danger of being seriously breached by a State organ which the Governor has failed to do.