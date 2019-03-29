KNH reeling under Sh6b patients’ bills

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Kenyatta National Hospital—the over century old and largest referral facility in the country and region—is suffocating under a burden of seemingly incurable debt.

Grossly underfunded but with an imposing facade, the structural marvel is, however, sickly; its soul is deflated and infecting the thousands of patients, who flock the facility for treatment (2,500 as inpatients and roughly the same number daily as outpatients).

Its gleaning exterior is deceptive for inside, one is confronted by cries of anguish, hopelessness, helplessness and even confusion.

True, KNH recently got its name in the roll of medical honour when Kenyan surgeons re-attached the penis of a 16-year-old teenager but that was clearly a one-off.

Unlike other public health institutions equally suffering crippling debt, KNH, a tertiary, referral and teaching facility, handles an inordinately high number of human traffic daily.

Of the Sh6.7 billion owed to 11 public hospitals by patients who either can’t afford or are unwilling to pay, KNH carries the bulk; Sh5.6 billion 184 patients—out of which Sh1 billion is held by National Health Insurance Fund. The referral facility is also owed Sh5.6 million accruing from 387 bodies being held at the mortuary.

The hospital’s dilemma was best captured when Health Principal secretary Dr Susan Mochache, who on Wednesday appeared before the National Assembly’s Health committee, found herself unable to explain why the facility was detaining patients and bodies.

Mochache, however, said the ministry would only act if it gets information on the detentions arising from pending medical bills. She, however, asked the relevant hospitals to waive the bills or enter into credit facility for cases that are brought to the attention of the ministry.

She said in the long term, the ministry will develop guidelines to standardise waiver systems and credit facilities in both public and private hospitals.

“According to reports received by the ministry from the various hospitals that submitted the required information, 391 bodies are currently held in mortuaries over non-payment of bills,” she told the committee.

With respect to KNH, Mochache regretted that the pending bills are having a negative impact on delivery of service at the facility, and said the ministry is looking into how to keep the institution operational without infringing on the rights of patients.

Pandya Hospital in Mombasa has three bodies with a pending bill of Sh2.5 million while Tabaka Mission is holding a body over Sh68,850 debt.

Other public hospital reeling under the weight of debt include Kakamega County Referral Hospital with Sh3.3 billion from 56 patients, King David Hospital, Sh1.9 billion from seven patients and Moi Teaching and Referral hospital (MTRH) is owed Sh1b.

Others are Nakuru County referral hospital’s 15 patients who owe Sh850 million, Tabaka is owed Sh590 million by 16 patients, Crystal Cottage hospital hosts five patients unable to pay Sh505 million. Thika Level-5 has eight patients who owe Sh308.9 million and New Kimilili medical clinic eight patients owing Sh108.8 million.

Mochache said while they had written to 3,511 public and private hospitals seeking statistics on the number of patients detained, only 216 hospitals responded.