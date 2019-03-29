Urithi decries suspension of lending rate cap

Urithi Housing Cooperative Society has expressed concern over a recent court ruling that declared the capping on interest rates unconstitutional.

The amended law capping interest rates in Kenya (the Banking Amendment Act, 2016) came into force on September 14, 2016 setting bounds on lending and deposit rates. It sets the maximum lending rate at four per cent above current Central Bank base rate (now at 10 per cent), which has limited interest on loans to 14 per cent per annum.

Urithi chairman Samuel Maina says the move is likely to lead to an increase in interest rates. “It will affect and slow down the uptake of property in the market since most investors will find it expensive and unattainable. Most Kenyans cannot afford to own homes if interest rates rise any further; the interest rate capping suspension should be lifted,” he said.

Maina said the move will exert pressure on saccos, which are the alternative avenue to source for financial facilities for real estate and general economic development. “The State’s goal of providing affordable housing can only be achieved if complemented by housing cooperatives that already have structures and members who need affordable and decent homes,” he said.

Maina was addressing potential investors during an open day for the society’s Birmingham Woodland project in Mang’u near Thika town, Kiambu county. The project occupies 200 acres and the first 100 acres are available to investors at Sh1.95 million per eighth of an acre.

In the second phase of the development, the other 100 acres will be dedicated to construction of affordable homes under the cooperative’s socio-economic model.