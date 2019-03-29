Developers wary of interest rate dilemma

Wary players in the real estate sector say debate on the interest cap law is not likely to end despite a recent court ruling.

Banks have been starving the building and construction sector of credit amid fears the economy is slowing down, claiming the sector is risky. But developers want the control of interest rates imposed by Parliament in 2016 to remain and the banks be coerced into lending to the private sector, especially the real estate industry.

“I believe the banks have been regrouping and unfortunately, the legislators have refused to play ball on this one,” says Francis Kihanya, CEO Manyatta Capital, a real state consultancy.

On September 14, 2016, the interest rate cap law came into effect, aiming at making credit affordable to the ‘common man’. The law puts a ceiling on lending rate by banks and other financial institutions to at most four per cent above the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) base rate. It was aimed at containing the high cost of borrowing which deterred access to credit to investors and persistently high interest rate spreads.

However, the High Court ruled earlier this month that the interest rate cap under the Banking Act Section 32B is ‘unconstitutional’ with the effective date of the ruling being delayed for 12 months to allow the regulator (CBK) to put in place the ‘appropriate mechanisms’. The time was also to allow banks and customers time to adjust to the change and for MPs to review the law.

The ruling

Cytonn Investments CEOEdwin Dande has misgivings about the ruling, saying members of Parliament are not likely to shift their tough stand on the rates. “The implications and steps following the ruling are unclear,” he says.

“We are, however, of the view that no convincing argument in favour of a repeal of the rate cap has been made to Parliament to warrant a shift in their policy stance.

As such, they are likely to maintain the rate cap while amending the section to make it clear and unambiguous,” he says.

The ruling has also run into trouble after the Consumer Federation of Kenya filed a notice of appeal against the High Court ruling. Cofek said the ruling was grossly defective, suspect and raises serious integrity questions on the part of CBK) and Kenya Bankers Association (KBA). KBA has run a spirited campaign to have the capping law repealed, with intense lobbying of parliamentarians to fast-track the process.

The lobby, which represents all banks, has data that shows the flow of credit to individuals and small businesses dropped significantly in the last two years.

KBA chief executive Habil Olaka says lending to borrowers, who are considered risky, had dropped as more banks choose to invest in government securities. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and EU have been urging the government to repeal the law, as it resulted in reduced credit access to the private sector.

Way forward



“Although the law came into effect when the rate of credit growth was on the decline, month-on-month we are on a negative territory since its introduction,” said Jared Osoro, KBA’s director of research and policy.

The building and construction had the largest share on non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking industry from the first quarter of 2016 (17.2 per cent) to the first quarter of 2018 (20.6 per cent).

In 2017, the economy slowed down due to the electioneering period weighed down on the sector’s performance. “This led to the sector recording increased NPLs and consequently banks and lending institutions tightened their credit,” says Dande.

Private sector credit growth is expected to remain low this year due to the interest rate cap, which has made banks adopt a more stringent credit risk assessment framework, thus limiting lending to riskier borrowers and hurt “real estate,” adds Dande.

Kihanya says attempts by the banks to frustrate the interest rate capping law has created other products in the industry. Superior Homes has created BOLT (Buy Over Long Time), a product that bypasses the banks.

“Property Syndication is also becoming more entrenched – where you get individuals and investment groups to pool money together for a real estate project,” notes Kihanya.