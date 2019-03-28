With #PlayKeMusic dominating social media banter, the first quarter of this year has so far witnessed steady release of tasteful music from 254, writes Alfayo Onyango

Singer and songwriter Bensoul left his soul on the song Lucy that has been established as the first artiste signed by Sol Generation (Sauti Sol’s new record label).

The song is catchy and has a classic instrumentation to it captured authentically as Ben rocks his electric guitar in a fashion rare to this generation’s artistes.

He has developed raggatone fusions that may awaken the dancer in any room, and the way he utilises his retro vocals makes it hard for any other person to pull off. You can just tell a star from afar and you can hold me liable if we do not have this song on our lips in the next 10 years.

Taka Taka by Alvindo and Mathwiti by Young Mbugua are some of the hottest songs this year. Taka Taka is a sad song that will or has made a lot of girls rethink their past actions.

It has sparked conversations and people are using the lyrics to describe how they feel in normal conversations. Mathwiti is also a hilarious sweet song that has immediately seen scores of people start using Ngai and Mathwiti in conversations.

“This area of music, just like in 2018, will be bigger in 2019. We will see more spontaneous, smart and quirky music from unsuspecting people,” promotion and PR expert Bilha Wanjiku tells Spice.

New talents

Early this year Nigerian businessman and musician Mr Eazi visited 254 in a talent search competition called Empawa. He stumbled on Kenyan starlet Bey T.

The composer is now an international star from Kenya making songs in South Africa with the likes of Major Lazer’s producer Diplo. Her song If They Dunno has currently managed over 481,000 views on YouTube, making her an indomitable rising star.

“I think Bey T has a natural appeal, but I believe artistically she can stir up something more layered up and get some real music going,” says music fan Wangui Nyoike.

Yviona Reign is not a newcomer in the Kenyan music scene. Her Afro-influenced record Coco easily sets her apart from her contemporaries.

With a well-depicted video, different moments of the work of art capture Yviona in different choreographed outfits that have her looking like a dazzling princess. She reminds us of a Bucie with Easy to Love only that she takes it to the next level.

“She wanted to raise the bar and inspire people with her style. We feel like she is the next big thing and her next videos are definitely something revolutionary,” 96_Imaging, the company responsible for her videos told Spice.

The alternatives

It’s difficult to remember a Rongai artiste that could hold their own before Tunji gave us Mat za Ronga. Rongai never lacks in its ability to conceive rapping stars with the latest being Dez.

He is a young aspiring rapper and actor who has everyone feeling relaxed when his song Staki Mapressure comes on at a party. It has the most laid-back riff guitar melody and a mean beat that makes you hype for no reason. In an immersive and graphic video, this is a definite contender for song of the year.

“As an artiste, I feel like Dez is the best rapper in Nairobi right now. I was caught off guard by his talent the first time I listened to his song. The song connected to all divides of music groups including secular, gospel and conscious music lovers,” says singer Dee.

There is arguably nothing that sounds better than a perfectly written Kiswahili hook and the best artiste to perform this duty this year is Kenyan femcee Wangechi.

Her latest song Sana Sana features Kenyan urban rap group Wakadinali’s Scar. With a decent replay-value since it dropped, it could be magic or just two artiste’s chemistry levels operating at an optimum high.

Going bar-for-bar on a song is rare for a male and female rapper unless you are Cardi B or Offset. But these two are a testament that those hip-hop stereotypes do not exist in Kenya. A sweet, funky and fresh music video, Wangechi reigns as the ‘Queen of cool’ and it didn’t hurt one bit to see two different worlds combine to create magic.

Upgrading infotainment

TNT and Jovie Jovv are arguably the hottest acts on Internet as far as Kenyan music goes. Both still unsigned to any major recording label, their collaborations together can bring a roof down. They released Lifestyle in early February and it’s performing well on YouTube with the audio racking up to around 40,000 views.

Rappers Timmy and Twenny unite with chorus master Jovie Jovv to make the banger. Jovi managed to go international this year after he premiered a remix of Juiceman with high-flying South African artiste Sho Madjozi.

Mayonde, Trina Mungai, Taio Tripper, Cashy, Mbithi, Shappaman, Jabidii, Tanasha Donna, Barak Jacuzzi, Alfa Mars, Octopizzo, Vallerie Muthoni, Karun and alternative producer Ukweli will be artistes to look out for, especially for the remaining part of the year.