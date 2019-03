Coffee growers raise concern over low global prices

Global coffee growers are being forced into poverty by low international prices for the crop, farmers’ representatives said at a global conference, warning the future of the industry is at risk. Coffee futures are near a 13-year bottom, trading as low as 93.45 cents (Sh94.12) per pound – far below the cost of production in most countries.

Biannual meeting

In a statement from Nairobi, where the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) is holding a biannual meeting, the World Coffee Producers Forum said New York market prices are “allowing the impoverishment of producers.”

“The current economic sustainability crisis of coffee producers needs to be addressed immediately before it becomes a humanitarian crisis,” read the statement, signed by producer associations from Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, India, Vietnam, Central America as well as across Africa.

Futures have been weighed down by excess supplies, particularly from Brazil, the world’s biggest and most efficient producer of arabica. The country last year produced a near-record arabica crop and is widely expected to produce another huge crop in the 2019-20 harvest year, despite it being an off-year in the biennial production cycle.

Pricing alternatives

The price environment has accelerated momentum to find pricing alternatives. In January, a new platform for specialty coffee was launched in the hopes of eventually delinking fine beans from the futures price.

Colombia’s growers’ federation has suggested that high-quality producers untether their prices from the New York market, though traders were uncertain about the feasibility of the effort.“An approach based on the principle of co-responsibility and total transparency must be implemented to ensure that all the links of the value chain are profitable and healthy,” the statement added.

Desperation among growers is such that some are switching to illegal crops to make ends meet, a phenomenon already on display in Peru, whose federation said some growers have resorted to growing coca, the main ingredient in cocaine. – REUTERS