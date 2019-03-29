Dry weather shrinks tea yield by 50pc

Tea production in Kericho, Bomet and Narok counties dropped from about 100 kilogrammes per acre in December to about 50 kilogrammes this month because of the long dry spell.

And yesterday farmers warned that production will drop further if the seasonal rainfall onset that was expected from late last month delays by another month.

They said this was the first time in many years that production has dropped by 50 per cent.

Weather conditions

“Lack of rain has led to the drastic drop. Bushes are wilting because of severe cold during the nights and high temperatures during the day,” said Samson Koros, chairman of Olenguruone-Kiptagich Tea Growers Association.

He said the harsh weather conditions in the three largest three tea-growing zones in the country was being exacerbated by the ongoing destruction of Mau forest.

“Because of the unchecked destruction, weather conditions have in the last two decades changed, compromising yields,” said Koros.

Before the dry spell set in, large-scale farmers in Kiptagich, Olenguruone and other small-holder growers used to deliver about 450,000 kgs of tea leaves worth Sh9 million after every two weeks. Now they are delivering 225,000 kgs or less.

Wild fires said to have been ignited by honey harvesters and herdsmen which started late last month, are still raging and has destroyed a big area of the forest, the biggest water tower in the country.

Already Kiptagich, Olenguruone and other tea factories in the three regions are operating below their capacity because of the current drought.

Some factories

“Drought has taken its toll on production. If this kind of weather continues for another one month, some factories will close,” said John Kerich of Olenguruone Tea Factory.