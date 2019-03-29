Delayed payment to businesses push NPLs by Sh19b

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Delayed payments by the national and county governments to business entities have continued to increase the ratio of gross non-payment of loans (NPLs) by Sh19 billion.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge said sectors which have been affected most by the delayed payment include trade, real estate, transport and communication sectors.

“ The ratio of gross non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 12.8 per cent in February compared to 12 per cent in December 2018, reflecting increases in NPLs mainly in the trade, real estate and transport and communications sectors,” he added.

Speaking during the post-monetary policy committee (MPC) analysis yesterday, Njoroge said there is the need for the government to review the payment period to a shorter time.

“We need to reduce the delay period to 30 days so that individuals and companies which have not paid within that period are not listed under NPL,” he said. CBK statistics indicate that non-performing loans rose from Sh260 billion to Sh326 billion for the first nine months to 2018, driven mainly by delayed payment.

He said in the last two months, the private sector credit grew by 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to February, compared to three per cent in January. Strong growth in private sector credit was observed in finance and insurance (13.1 per cent); consumer durables (16.2 per cent); manufacturing (7.7 per cent); and trade (6.4 per cent) sectors.

Private sector credit growth is expected to strengthen in 2019, with the anticipated higher economic activity and improved lending to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNCC) chairman Kiprono Kittony has over the past been saying that the government needs to release Sh100 million owed to SMEs in delayed payments.