Jubilee MPs reprimand party ‘rebels’

A section of Jubilee MPs yesterday accused “rebel” colleagues whom they claimed have abandoned the interests of the party to champion those of Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The legislators said the group, led by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda had openly declared their 2022 candidate of choice as Raila.

Track record

The Kamanda team, the MPs said, had declared their opposition to Deputy President William Ruto candidature terming them as Jubilee rebels working for Raila.

“They have been slowing the development realized in their first term of office which is dangerous to the ruling party,” said Alice Wahome (Kandara).

The mps who spoke to the media at Parliament buildings said it is incumbent upon every member of the party to respect and uphold the vision and agenda of not only the party, but also that of its leaders instead of advancing interests of erstwhile political competitors.

“In their desperation, the rebels have resorted to a despicable trend of hijacking Sunday prayer services and misusing them as platforms for name-calling and spewing abuses in the company of their ODM colleagues,” read a statement by Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

Solid support

The pro-Ruto team told those opposed to his candidature to openly throw their weight behind Raila instead of hiding under the guise of defending President Uhuru.

“Let them stop disguising their politics. We are challenging them to come out clean and declare their support for Raila so that it is known that they are working for him,” said Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

He added that the rebel group, a team of seven MPs, had ran out of ideas after realising that the anti-Handshake campaign no longer attracts the interest of Kenyans. He said Mt Kenya is solidly behind Uhuru and his deputy.