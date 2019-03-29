Ministry, county in spotlight over issuance of titles

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

The Lands ministry and Nairobi County Lands Department are in the spotlight for delay in the issuance of title deeds to residents of Nairobi’s Eastlands.

County Assembly Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing Committee, which has been probing the county titling process for the last two weeks, said some residents had been asked to pay Sh30,000 for title processing, yet they have not received the document.

Committee chairman Anthony Kiragu said the Lands ministry had promised to issue the documents by end of last December when President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko launched the issuance of over 50,000 titles in Embakasi. The President also promised to issue 100,000 titles by end of last year. The committee found that only 50 titles were ready by December.

“Lawyers are experiencing delays in processing of documents both from the County Lands Office and the Ministry of Lands. This indicates either lack of dedication or capacity from both the county and the ministry,” said Kiragu.

No synergy

He said the five law firms which appeared before the committee said they had prepared and forwarded leases to the county for onward transmission to the ministry, but most of the lease documents were still lying at the county.

“It is therefore evident that there is no synergy between the ministry and the county on execution of this presidential and gubernatorial initiative,” he said.

“This committee may be forced to invite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the matter,’’ he added.

The committee further accused the ministry of being elusive on the matter, having snubbed two committee invites.

When she appeared before the committee, Nairobi county director of survey Cecilia Wangari said when the President promised the titles, no land had been surveyed, prompting the delay. Lands CEC Charles Kerich said the county had set up an office in Dandora to expedite the process.