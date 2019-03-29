Musila’s book criticised for attacking Kalonzo

A group of professionals from Ukambani have criticised a book authored by former Kitui Senator David Musila for discrediting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mwingi Professionals Forum claims that the book, titled Seasons of Hope, seeks to discredit the former Vice President’s political contribution and to derail him from the 2022 succession contest.

In excerpts of the book, set to be launched today, the professionals said Musila portrays the Wiper Democratic Movement leader as a political betrayer.

The former senator in his book said he helped Kalonzo climb the leadership ladder up to the position of the vice presidency but the Wiper boss later stabbed him in the back.

The basis of Musila’s attack on Kalonzo emanates from his bid to run for Kitui governor’s position in 2017 against the then sitting Wiper governor Julius Malombe.

Musila writes that Kalonzo rigged him out of the primaries in favour of Malombe. They both lost to governor Charity Ngilu.

“It is these statements from the former Wiper chairman that have angered the community and Kamba Council of Elders,” said the group’s coordinator Campbell Munyambu.

He added that during the Wiper primaries, Musila was rooting for a direct ticket yet the party wanted a free and fair nomination process.