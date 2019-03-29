A nation’s wealth lies in its art, culture

Lisa Christoffersen

There has been recent interest around our worth as a country. Some Kenyans cite the Gross Domestic Product and the rising infrastructural or economic growth as a basis of measurement of true worth. As a curator of African artefacts, I have observed that what makes a country’s true sense of worth is its art scene, artefacts, culture and heritage.

Artefacts pop up catchy and bubbly stories. The cultural dimensions behind them and the complexity or simplicity of each piece become pivotal points of conversation.

More importantly, artefacts enshrine the wealth of a nation through the combined efforts of intricate design — often breathtaking craftsmanship and eloquent portrayals. Sadly, the survival of cultural artefacts is often dogged by lack of proper record keeping or depositories for the items.

Most artefacts are pragmatic in nature. Whether they were used for sleeping or for war, each piece tells a story by itself — a story that must be verified, curated, valued and preserved for the future generations. Such curation lends one to some wisdom of the ages.

Aspiring curators need to know that such curation work serves as a wonderful platform to meet many interesting people, mingling with the different cultures and mores to get to the position to change the way the world views the past and present.

Collectors of history are essentially truth-warriors. “History, despite its wrenching pain cannot be unlived but must be faced with courage and need not be relived again,” said American writer and poet, Maya Angelou.

As curators, we hunt for the hidden kernels of truth in the objects as we inspect them. By being open-minded, one can avoid a lot of the challenges that come with establishing the provenance and accuracy of an item’s history.

This is where national policy guidelines are necessary. The government needs to work hand in glove with galleries and museums to commission guidelines and set up a central depository of artefacts. As it stands, Kenya has no singular centre but rather various wonderful pieces lie spread throughout the country.

The ideal gallery or museum should serve to prompt comparison and invite interpretation of life, its treasures and cultures. It helps reconstruct and trace our individual history. A visit to a true gallery should embark one on a very special journey by helping unravel or confirm previously unseen items or perhaps just a different perspective of some artworks.

The ancient tribal works prove that there was high-level of sophistication in African ancestors. Spear markings illustrate this even in moments of war. The blacksmiths that wrought the iron did not just smack up a metal rod into a pointed spear.

They oozed creativity into it. Headrests, traditional pillows were also used variously throughout Africa. Stools for example, tell us so much about the societal, cultural, political and aesthetic value of a society.

But we are not yet started on musical instruments, wall hangings, paintings etc. All these depicts the wealth of a nation. Bathed in the light of a well-presented gallery, these artefacts combined with the knowledge of their history and cultures, one begins to sense society’s true valuation. This enables them place a lasting and growing premium on the country’s worth. – The writer is the owner of The Home Gallery and some of her works can be found at The Lord Errol, Runda [email protected]