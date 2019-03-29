Counties must focus on attracting investments

Sachen Gudka

The idea behind decentralisation of government was noble. Its main intent was to ensure every Kenyan can have an equal chance at living a productive quality life.

Devolution was envisioned to enhance equitable distribution of wealth and increase access to social amenities, which are central to our collective goal of poverty alleviation.

The Big Four agenda was mooted as a roadmap to achieve the above goals much sooner and in a more sustainable and impactful way. However, there seems to be a disconnect between the national vision, and the counties’ operational framework that could potentially compromise the realisation of the set economic goals.

It is possible tension arises out of the county’s need to raise its own revenue to supplement the National government, and the everyday reality of county’s own economic and social gaps. So we find ourselves in situation where very few counties can be said to have figured out how to turn their natural resources into sustainable revenue generation sources.

Additionally, out of the 47 counties, less than five have come up with tailor-made economic solutions that supplement social welfare needs of their citizens.

The question then becomes, how can we move from having Makueni county as the sole example on home-made economic solutions, to making it a norm across the country? Of importance is the need to attract long-term, sustainable investments into counties.

One way to do this is through infrastructure development. Counties need to send a strong message to investors that business can be conducted seamlessly and effectively within their borders especially in industrial towns.

When investors perceive an environment to be hurdle-free, it is easy for them to plan long-term investments, becoming development partners who supplement the county government’s efforts.

To make matters worse, many counties are resorting to charging exorbitant land rates in regions where infrastructural investments are yet to be made and this becomes a huge deterrent to current and potential investors.

Secondly, the issue of the implementation of the Single Business Permit has remained a persistent barrier to growth of business in counties.

The original intent for this permit was to streamline county governments’ revenue collection channels and make it less burdening to businesses. However, the current scenario is that businesses continue to incur costs in multiple permits and licences over and above the single business permit.

Meanwhile, the cost of obtaining a permit is high and most of the firms, especially SMEs, shy away from expanding their business plans. The multiple levies and fees challenge links back to the revenue sharing formula which encourages counties to optimise revenue-raising avenues.

On this end, manufacturers and other businesses have made proposals on how to remedy the situation and these have been included in the County Revenue Raising Regulation Process Bill. It is imperative that this bill, currently awaiting gazettement, be fast-tracked.

Next month, manufacturers will be exhibiting their products and capacity at the Changamka Kenya Festival organised by Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

It is crucial that counties actively take part in this initiative to find potential development partners in industry that can uplift their residents and also to incentivise them to invest in their counties. Investors, both local and regional, will be looking for potential places to grow and expand businesses and to discuss long-term Private-Public Partnerships.

Attracting and retaining investments in the county means businesses partner with county governments to enhance development through building infrastructure, restoration of natural resources, refining the education curriculum and offering productive jobs to raise the living standards for every Kenyan. – The writer is chairman, Kenya Association of Manufacturers — [email protected]