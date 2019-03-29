Famine is sign of leadership failure

The raging hunger in drought-stricken north and north western regions, where mostly pastoralist communities live, betrays the pitiful absence of strategic thinking by National and County governments.

That people and livestock fall prey to the vagaries of climate fluctuations is a serious indictment of the leadership and lack of attention to preservation of natural endowments, hence the consequences.

Images of emaciated people waiting for relief rations as death hangs over their heads do not belong to this century. Hard questions must be asked and answers provided so that permanent solutions are found to mitigate the shameful problem.

Where is evidence of prudent use of resources, including devolution funds, which counties get from national coffers, and the Equalisation Fund?

As long as 10 years ago, there was a plan to mainstream pastoralist economies by establishing abattoirs and secondary value-adding activities to boost exclusively livestock-reliant economies.

Now that Uganda has opened its beef market to Kenya, we must tap into the potential the opportunity presents.

One option is to privatise and decentralise the Kenya Meat Commission to help leverage on its untapped potential. But even as this is done, hard questions must be asked, especially why KMC has been such a spectacular failure.

Another facet that can be immediately explored to help shore up pastoralists long-term fortunes, is the enhancement of education, starting with infrastructure. The dearth of education for large swathes of the population in the fringes does not augur well for posterity and their economic security.

But the overall challenge is for local leaders to marshal resources to help tackle these and other emerging hurdles so that not every drought spells peril to large sections of the population and their livestock.

To start with a masterplan could help lay out the agenda and objective, followed by concrete action to stem the tide of negative energy that elicits that sense of déjà vu every time there is drought.

Local economies, such as livestock, fishing and tourism, in the case of the Lake Turkana catchment, should form the basis for a takeoff that would catalyse empowerment of local communities.