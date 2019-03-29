What makes good media interviewer tick

Levy Obonyo

Journalists who are good at interviewing become household names. And they are not many. Stephen Suckur is probably leading the pack today. The BBC Hard Talk host is a revered name and few approach his set without proper preparation.

When a journalist with good interviewing skills departs, it is often difficult to find a replacement. Not too long ago Larry King dominated the American airwaves. News sources lined up to be asked questions. The vacuum he left has been hard to fill.

What is it that sets these journalists apart? There are several reasons. One is that they do their homework. Sackur will easily make one uncomfortable with uncomfortable truths that he reveals on the set as he pursues his theme.

You will not go to Sackur if you have something to hide. And if you do, he would reveal what you thought were your secrets. Doing one’s homework is hard work.

Being a good interviewer also involves being a good listener. You can’t be a good interviewer if you are obsessed with yourself and are not listening to what your subject is saying. One needs to pay attention and even pick clues from the speaker and connect what the speaker is saying with the next question.

What this means is that an interviewer cannot stick to their line of questions without listening to the subject and follow the subject as well.

In order to get the best out of the subject then, one must also speak less. The journalist does not have all the answers, else there would be no need to bring on board the subject to shed light on the topic.

Which brings us to some of the challenges Kenyan journalists have. For most of the time, it is painful listening to a Kenyan interview. The session may have been overhyped and introduced with pomp even if the guest is a common face on television screens. Sometimes the guest is a man or woman whose responses one can easily guess upfront.

Then the painful process begins where the journalist starts with a long explanation, in the name of providing background information, then combines several questions. The guest is thus given a free pass in that he or she can choose from the host of questions which one to respond to and leave out the rest.

Sometimes, because of the length of time that the journalist has taken to introduce the question, the guest may genuinely have lost the train of thought. The result is that the audience is left the poorer because they are less informed.

Yet there is still another annoying habit that journalists have. They may take forever introducing a question, ask several questions, and just when the guest starts to answer the question, the journalist interrupts with yet another set of clarifications and questions, even before the previous ones have been answered.

There is a silent contract that the audience has with the station: to have the audience informed. To do that, the journalist must not only be prepared, but must tactfully engage the source so that the public is satisfied that their time has been spent well.

Journalism is certainly an art. Interviewing is also an art. While it comes naturally to some, others have to work at it. The encouraging thing is that one can improve their journalistic skills and become better.

In a world where media outlets are proliferating, the critical questions is who is going to stand out. In the competitive Kenyan media scene, there is certainly room for those who want to stand out. Sometimes one feels that few are clamouring for that space. —The writer is the Dean School of Communication, Daystar University