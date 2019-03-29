Labour unions oppose plan to scrap allowances

Bernard Gitau and Irene Githinji @PeopleDailyKe

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) and the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) yesterday criticised Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over plans to slash allowances paid to civil servants.

In separate media statements, the unions said attempts to effect the pay cuts would be illegal.

UKCS secretary general Tom Odege, who is also Nyatike MP, said allowances paid to civil servants are legal and negotiated.

“All allowances earned by civil servants are legal. It is going to be illegal to attempt to withdraw any negotiated remuneration whether by deducing or abolishing,” he said.

Odege accused SRC of misleading Kenyans on civil servants allowances, saying its members receive only six allowances contrary to the 149 indicated by SRC.

He said civil servants are currently receiving house, hardship, commuter, risk—paid to medical personnel— and leave allowances.

“The reported 149 different allowances is outrageous and misleading. Allowances are sector specific and what SRC should be looking at is the various sectors and industries in public service,” he said.

Odege claimed the allowances were last reviewed 10 years ago.

And Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli said implementation of payment review for more than 750,000 civil servants was uncalled for, unconstitutional and a great violation of workers’ rights.

SRC last week indicated its intention to scrap at least 140 allowances paid to civil servants, saying they are contributing to the ballooning wage bill in the country.

SRC chair Lyn Mengich said the huge number of allowances was one of the biggest contributors to the high wage bill the country has had to deal with, therefore, the agency was working to harmonise the same.

Atwoli said SRC should stop any process likely to affect civil servants’ salaries and allowances. He added that SRC should allow for consultation even as government seeks alternative ways of managing the country’s huge wage bill and corruption within public institutions.

“Cotu is determined to pursue this matter at Employment and Labour Relations Court to fight for civil servants,” he said.