Ouko queries Prisons bills, expenditure

The Auditor General wants the Prisons Department’s leadership to explain payment of goods and services worth Sh1.15 billion and pending bills amounting to Sh6.2 billion.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly yesterday, Auditor General Edward Ouko accused the correctional department of failing to settle the pending bills in the 2017/18 financial year and instead carrying it forward to the 2018/19 financial year, a decision that, he says, would have adverse effects on the provisions of services in the current year.

“Other important disclosures include pending bills amounting to Sh6.2 billion as at June 30 last year, which were not settled in the year under review, but carried forward to the 2018/19 financial year,” said Ouko in his report.

Missing receipts

The auditor raised concerns about uncounted for payment of Sh69.8 million paid to various contractors for the supply of food rations to six prisons in Nairobi county.

Ouko said an audit verification conducted in October 2018 had revealed that receipts for the delivery of food rations could not be traced in the records at the prisons department.

On allowances, Ouko raised concern on the payment of Sh87.4 million paid to various staff members while on imprests worth Sh118.6 million.

Ouko said the amount cannot be accounted for as some officers received payments on behalf of others yet no explanation was given to ensure that each individual officer makes their own formal contribution.

He said officers on whose behalf imprests were taken did not sign the payment schedules to confirm receipt and personal employment numbers of the officers were not attached as evidence. He said attendance registers for the training workshop were also not attached.

Cash payments

On cash payment relating to Prison Officers mess,Nairobi West totaling to Sh13.4 million for conference charges, lunches, tea and snacks for various activities undertaken at the facility and charged the amount to training and hospitality, supplies and services, Ouko said he could not confirm the amount as members of staff made claims for refund of money already spent.

Ouko is also questioning the department’s move to pay Sh42.6 million for facilitation of counter violent extremism and radicalisation programme in the prisons. The programme was to be implemented by a team of officers drawn from Prisons headquarters and the Department’s headquarters in various counties.

“It was observed that the payment vouchers were not supported with relevant information and documents such as names of participants, personal/national identity card numbers, evidence of per diem payments, invoices for conferences and hotel facilities and evidence of travel,” says the report.

Ouko also questioned the payment of Sh27.8 million made through Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) yet no documentary evidence was given to explain the nature of the payments and what they relate to.

Temporary imprests

On cash payment, Ouko questioned the department’s move to pay Sh27.6 million through direct cash purchases which were done through temporary imprests that were not inspected while on the procurement of locks worth Sh42.5 million he said they are yet to be used.